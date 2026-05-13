Passengers in Baku Metro to see free carriages in advance

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Passengers in the Baku Metro will soon be able to see in advance which train carriages are less crowded, according to the head of the Baku Metro CJSC, Vusal Aslanov.

He said a new mobile application is being developed to make travel more comfortable and efficient. Through the app, passengers will be able to pay for travel using a QR code, check how to reach their destination station, view crowd levels at different times of the day, and identify which carriage of an arriving train is relatively empty, News.Az reports, citing Day.az.

Aslanov noted that work is already underway on expanding digital services in the metro system, including the integration of data into the “AYNA MaaS” platform. This system already shows train intervals and allows passengers to combine different transport options such as buses, micromobility services, and the metro to plan routes from point A to point B. The data is also integrated into Google Maps.

He said that a recent hackathon attracted more than 1,200 applications and involved 78 participants. The event was held for the first time on a closed station platform at “Icherisheher”, and many participants focused their proposals on improving the mobile application. Some of them are being considered for continued project development and possible employment.

According to him, new-generation metro carriages are already equipped with systems that measure passenger occupancy levels, and testing is ongoing. The main issue currently is uneven passenger distribution on platforms, which leads to some carriages being overcrowded while others remain relatively empty.

The system is expected to display carriage occupancy both on electronic station boards and in the mobile application. For fourth-generation trains, the solution will be fully implemented, while third-generation trains will require additional equipment installation.

News.Az