Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza as an initial step toward peace

The plan includes a temporary truce and the release of several hostages before moving toward a full ceasefire in the region.

According to News.az, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi shared the proposal during a press conference in Cairo with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

He stated that Egypt has been actively working on a plan over the past few days, which involves a temporary two-day cessation of hostilities and the exchange of four hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. The Egyptian president's office broadcasted his remarks, with el-Sisi noting that, following a temporary agreement, consultations should take place within 10 days to establish a complete ceasefire in Gaza.

