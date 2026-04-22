Lakers injury update: Reaves closer to return than Dončić

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The Los Angeles Lakers may be getting a crucial boost later in their first-round playoff series, as guard Austin Reaves is reportedly progressing in his recovery and could return if the series extends. Meanwhile, Luka Dončić is expected to remain sidelined longer with a more serious injury.

Reaves and Dončić both suffered injuries during the Lakers’ April 2 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reaves has been dealing with a Grade 2 oblique strain, while Dončić sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reaves is further along in his recovery and has already begun light on-court work, including 1-on-1 drills. The next steps in his rehab include progressing to 3-on-3 and eventually full 5-on-5 activity.

His original recovery timeline of four to six weeks places him in a possible return window late in the first-round series against the Houston Rockets—or potentially early in the next round if the Lakers advance.

Dončić, on the other hand, is expected to miss the remainder of the first-round series. He has been undergoing treatment, including a rehab stint in Spain, and has rejoined the team, but his return date remains uncertain.

The Lakers currently lead the series 2-0 after a 101-94 win in Game 2, giving them some flexibility in managing injuries. The schedule also provides extended rest days, with Game 3 set for April 24 in Houston.

Games 4 and 5 are spaced with additional breaks, meaning the series could stretch into early May if necessary.

Game schedule:

Game 3: April 24 (Houston)

Game 4: April 26 (Houston)

Game 5 (if needed): April 29 (Los Angeles)

Game 6 (if needed): May 1 (Houston)

Game 7 (if needed): May 3 (Los Angeles)

Reaves’ potential return would be a major lift for Los Angeles. The 26-year-old guard was having a breakout season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game on efficient shooting splits, ranking second on the team in scoring.

While the Lakers have already received strong contributions from role players in the series, including standout performances in the first two games, Reaves’ ability to create offense and ease pressure on teammates would be a significant advantage in a deeper playoff run.

If the Lakers manage to close out the series and advance, Dončić would have additional time to recover ahead of a potential second-round return.

News.Az