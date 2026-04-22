Iran MP cites US ‘provocations’ as reason for absence from Islamabad talks

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A member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has said the country’s negotiating team did not attend the second round of talks in Islamabad due to what he described as US military and political “provocations”.

Fada-Hossein Maleki told Tasnim News Agency that what he characterised as US setbacks at sea, including attacks on warships, along with the downing of advanced aircraft and drones and the failure of a ground operation near Isfahan, led Washington to seek a ceasefire and negotiations with Iran, News.Az reports.

He said the first round of talks in Pakistan had produced some understandings, but also “serious challenges”, which he attributed to excessive US demands.

According to Maleki, the second round of negotiations was expected to proceed on the basis that no provocative actions would be taken by the United States. However, he claimed this understanding was not respected, citing what he described as unpredictable actions by US President Donald Trump.

He said a maritime blockade, an attack on an Iranian vessel, and US threats were among the factors that led Iran to stay away from the second round of talks in Islamabad.

Maleki also referred to comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said on X that Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping under an initial agreed framework. He said this was followed by what he described as hostile US actions and the continuation of a maritime blockade, which further contributed to Iran’s decision not to participate in the talks.

News.Az