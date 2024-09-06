Egypt to buy two Super Hercules tactical airlifters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Egyptian Air Force is set to enhance its tactical transport capabilities with the addition of two C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters.

The announcement was made by Lockheed Martin at the Egypt International Air Show, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The aircraft were procured through the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.Egypt is a major operator of the Hercules, currently having 26 of the C-130H variant delivered between 1976 and 1990.The U.S. State Department had approved a potential sale of 12 C-130Js in January 2022, but a contract was still pending.Egypt will be the 23rd operator of the upgraded Hercules variant, which has already delivered more than 545 aircraft.

News.Az