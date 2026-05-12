First Azerbaijani oil shipment arrives in Japan amid supply shift

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A tanker carrying the first shipment of Azerbaijani crude oil has arrived in Japan, marking a new step in Tokyo’s efforts to diversify energy supplies amid heightened instability in the Middle East and disruptions in traditional shipping routes.

That a tanker carrying oil from Azerbaijan arrived in Japan on May 12, News.Az reports, citing Nippon.

The oil will be delivered to ENEOS's refinery in Negishi, located near Tokyo.

Media outlets note that the Japanese government has intensified efforts to secure alternative oil supply sources that do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz, including imports from the United States and Russia, as diversification of supply sources is becoming an increasingly important priority.

According to reports, this is the first shipment of Azerbaijani oil delivered to Japan since the beginning of the Middle East conflict. Previously, before disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Middle Eastern crude was the main feedstock for Japanese refineries.

Japan"s daily oil consumption is approximately 3 million barrels.

The country also maintains one of the world's largest emergency oil reserves, including both state and private sector stocks. Combined reserves of crude oil and petroleum products typically cover several months of domestic demand, although concerns remain about import stability in the event of prolonged disruptions in Middle Eastern supply routes.

News.Az