Egypt welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement on border delimitation

Egypt welcomes the agreement on return of four villages of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the delimitation of borders between the two countries, News.Az reports citing the Egyptian Ahram Online daily newspaper.

In its official statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs further commended this important step, calling on both sides to take further confidence-building steps for a peace deal between both countries.


