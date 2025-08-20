Egyptian FM and Lebanese PM discuss Lebanon and regional developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the broader region.

During the call, Abdelatty highlighted that Egypt highly prioritizes safeguarding the security and stability in Lebanon and fully stands by the Lebanese people, in addition to backing the Lebanese government and state institutions in a way that bolsters unity and stability and protects its security, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's unstinting supportive position for Lebanon in a range of regional and global forums, noting the communications it holds with all concerned regional and global parties, which call for pushing back on any foreign meddling in the Lebanese affair.



These communications call for ceasing the Israeli assaults, respecting Lebanon's sovereignty and airspace, releasing the Lebanese prisoners, as well as the need for Israeli to pull back from the five occupied Lebanese points in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy, and enforcing the resolution 1701 without selectivity, Abdelatty underlined.



He underscored Egypt's support for the efforts of enabling the national Lebanese institutions to undertake their role in serving the Lebanese people.



Salam, for his part, reviewed the situation in Lebanon, along with the efforts being undertaken by President General Joseph Aoun and the Lebanese government to support security and stability and consolidate the state authority.



In addition, Salam lavished praise on the supportive positions of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for Lebanon and its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Salam further added that he looks forward to cementing the economic and trade ties and supporting the reconstruction programs.

News.Az