+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaked emails reveal that former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak maintained a close personal and business relationship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, exploring numerous ventures including Israeli startups, malaria testing technology, and the proposed sale of a U.S. oil empire.

The correspondence, spanning 2013–2016 and published by the whistleblower site Distributed Denial of Secrets, shows Epstein acting as a financial adviser, connector, and friend. Barak sought his advice on investments, business negotiations, and even op-ed drafts. Epstein also provided access to a New York City apartment and facilitated introductions to global business and political figures, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Among the projects discussed were an Israeli drone company called Light & Strong, a potential oil sale involving Denver tycoon Jack Grynberg, and collaborations with high-profile figures including Russian President Vladimir Putin and French banker Ariane de Rothschild.

While Barak had acknowledged his connection to Epstein via the Israeli emergency services startup Reporty, the emails suggest their interactions were far broader, blending professional and personal boundaries. Barak reportedly continued the association even after Epstein became a convicted sex offender in 2008.

Barak has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities and said he cut all ties with the financier following Epstein’s arrest in 2019.

The leaked correspondence underscores how Epstein leveraged his network to influence global business and political figures, with Barak among those who engaged extensively with him before Epstein’s legal troubles and death in 2019.

News.Az