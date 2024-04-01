Eight people reported dead in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region after train collides with bus

Eight people were killed after a train hit a bus in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region, an Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told TASS.

"According to preliminary reports, all eight people in the bus were killed. Rescuers and psychologists from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working at the scene. The response operation involves 24 personnel and seven pieces of equipment," the spokesperson said.

The accident occurred at a railroad crossing in the village of Berendeyevo on Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred after the bus broke down on the tracks, the Northwestern Transport Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. "According to preliminary data, the bus stopped at the crossing due to a technical malfunction, unable to continue moving forward. The train driver applied the emergency brakes but failed to avoid a collision," the statement reads.

