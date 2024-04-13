El Al Airlines cancels flights, Israel closes airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel El Al Airlines has cancelled 15 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the carrier said on Saturday as hostilities with Iran surged and Israel closed its airspace starting at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning as a precaution, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Foreign destinations affected include Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Milan, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Dubai and Moscow, the El Al statement said.

