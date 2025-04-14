Yandex metrika counter

El Salvador's President refuses to extradite Maryland man to US

President Donald Trump, right, meets with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 President Donald Trump ‘s top advisers and Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, said Monday that they have no basis for the small Central American nation to return a Maryland man who was wrongly deported there last month, News.Az reports citing AP news.

Bukele called the idea “preposterous” even though the U.S. Supreme Court has called on the administration to “facilitate” Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return.

Trump administration officials emphasized that Abrego Garcia, who was sent to a notorious gang prison in El Salvador, was a citizen of that country and that the U.S. has no say in his future. And Bukele, who has been a vital partner for the Trump administration in its deportation efforts, said “of course” he would not release him back to U.S. soil.

“The question is preposterous. How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?” Bukele, seated alongside Trump, told reporters in the Oval Office Monday. “I don’t have the power to return him to the United States.”


