Election time for Iran's presidential election extended to 02:00

The election time for the 13th presidential election in Iran has been extended to 02:00 local time, the Iranian Interior Ministry made a statement in this regard, Trend reports.

According to the report, the voting will last until the mentioned time with the permission of the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran.

The decision was made due to the high turnout in Iran in voting in recent hours.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

