Electronic competitiveness portal to be created in Azerbaijan

The State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Control under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy is working on an electronic competitiveness portal, head of the service Mammad Abbasbeyli said at a press conference devoted to the results of last year, a News.Az correspondent reports.

"We hope that the competitiveness portal will be ready within this year," he said.

"The portal is a central information base. The state procurement portal, quality portal, and separate electronic applications on consumer rights protection were sub-elements of the central information base. All of this will become an integral part of the competitiveness portal," he noted.

