Elliott partner Jason Genrich departs hedge fund

Jason Genrich, a partner and senior portfolio manager at Elliott Investment Management who led many of the hedge fund’s technology-focused investments, has left the firm, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Elliott informed clients of Genrich’s departure on Friday, the sources said. The 38-year-old executive will remain on as a consultant until mid-2026, though his future plans have not yet been disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Genrich joined Elliott in 2014 and played a central role in the firm’s investments across the technology, media and telecommunications sectors. He led Elliott’s investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in early 2025 and oversaw a multi-year activist campaign at communications infrastructure company Crown Castle, where he currently serves on the board.

He was also part of the Elliott team that helped take enterprise software company Citrix Systems private in 2022 alongside Vista Equity Partners.

Elliott Investment Management declined to comment on the departure, and Genrich could not be reached for comment.

Elliott remains one of the world’s most active activist investors. In recent months, the hedge fund has launched campaigns at athleisure company Lululemon Athletica, where it has pushed for leadership changes, and reached a settlement with PepsiCo in December that includes cost-cutting measures and operational adjustments.

