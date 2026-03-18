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President Aliyev visits Khojavend to see reconstruction progress - PHOTO

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President Aliyev visits Khojavend to see reconstruction progress - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of the Khojavend district on March 18.

The head of state and the First Lady then visited the home of Beybala Gasimov, a resident who recently returned to the village, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News about - President Aliyev visits Khojavend to see reconstruction progress - PHOTO

Photo: AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev visits Khojavend to see reconstruction progress - PHOTO

Photo: AZERTAC

Later, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the returning residents of Khanoba village.

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The head of state lit the Novruz bonfire together with the village residents.

News about - President Aliyev visits Khojavend to see reconstruction progress - PHOTO

Photo: AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev visits Khojavend to see reconstruction progress - PHOTO

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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