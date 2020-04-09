Elman Rustamov appointed board member of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elman Rustamov has been appointed a member of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This issue was discussed at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Thursday. After the discussions, the issue was put to the vote and adopted.

Elman Rustamov expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the confidence in him.

“I feel proud of participating in large-scale renovation work carried out in the country over the past 17 years. For the trust placed in me, I express gratitude to the head of state and to each of you,” he added.

News.Az

