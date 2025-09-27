Elon Musk and Prince Andrew named in New Epstein files by Congressional Democrats
Billionaire Elon Musk and Prince Andrew have been named in a new set of documents released by Congressional Democrats concerning Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.
Billionaire Elon Musk and Prince Andrew have been named in a new set of documents released by Congressional Democrats concerning Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.
The files turned over to the House Oversight Committee by the Jeffrey Epstein Estate appear to show that Musk had been invited to Epstein's island in December 2014, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Separately a manifest for a flight from New Jersey to Florida in May 2000 names Prince Andrew among the passengers.
Musk and Prince Andrew have been approached for comment.
Prince Andrew has previously strenuously denied any wrongdoing. Musk has previously been quoted as saying that Epstein had invited him to the island but he had declined.
The partial records are from the third batch of documents produced by the Jeffrey Epstein Estate. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee say they include phone message logs, copies of flight logs and manifests for aircrafts, copies of financial ledgers and Epstein's daily schedule.
In addition to Musk and Prince Andrew, the files released publicly also contain the names of other prominent figures including internet entrepreneur Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump
One line in the records dated 6 December 2014 reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"
A flight manifest records that Prince Andrew was on a flight with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell from Teterboro, New Jersey, to West Palm Beach, Florida, on 12 May 2000. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with Epstein to traffic girls for sex.
One heavily redacted ledger records two references of payments for massages for an 'Andrew' in February and May 2000. While Palace records, photographs and press reports from the time indicate Prince Andrew had travelled to the US around the time of the dates recorded in the newly released document, it is not clear who the 'Andrew' referred to in the ledger is.
On 11 May 2000, Buckingham Palace said on its website that Prince Andrew had flown to New York to attend a reception in New York for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. Andrew returned to the UK on 15 May, a later entry said.
In the files, there is also an entry referring to a planned lunch with Peter Thiel in November 2017.
There is also an entry referring to a planned breakfast with Steve Bannon 17 February 2019.
The files also mention tentative plans for a breakfast party with Microsoft founder Bill Gates in December 2014. In 2022 Gates told the BBC that meeting Jeffrey Epstein had been a "mistake".
It is not suggested that those mentioned in the files were aware of the alleged criminal activity for which Epstein was later arrested.
Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
In 2008, he reached a plea deal with prosecutors after the parents of a 14-year-old girl told police in Florida that Epstein had molested their daughter at his Palm Beach home.
He was arrested again in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges.
Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for the Democrats on the committee, urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to release more files related to Epstein.
"It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims," she said.
Republicans on the committee accused the Democrats of "putting politics over victims" and said they would release the full set of documents soon.