Elon Musk breaks silence on Matt Gaetz amidst sexual offence allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has called the sexual assault allegations made against Matt Gaetz "worth less than nothing" amid fierce debate about whether the former Florida congressman should be confirmed as attorney general, News.az reports citing News Week.

Since President-elect Donald Trump nominated Gaetz to head the Justice Department, there has been public uproar about his alleged sexual misconduct. Gaetz has vehemently denied all wrongdoing and claimed the accusations are politically motivated.Musk has come to Gaetz's defense, writing on his platform X, formerly Twitter: "Matt Gaetz has 3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind. He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison. Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice."As for these accusations against him, I consider them worth less than nothing. Under our laws, a man is considered innocent until proven guilty. If AG Garland (an unprincipled douchebag) could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not. Case closed."

News.Az