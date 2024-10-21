Elon Musk donates $1 million to rally attendee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kristine Fishell was the second recipient of tech billionaire Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day giveaway at a town hall event in Pennsylvania on Sunday night, News.Az reports citing BBC .

Musk said he will run the give away for registered voters in key swing states until the US presidential election on 5 November.The winner will be chosen at random from those who sign a pro-US Constitution petition by Mr Musk’s campaign group AmericaPAC, which he set up to support Republican nominee Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House.

News.Az