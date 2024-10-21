Elon Musk donates $1 million to rally attendee
Kristine Fishell was the second recipient of tech billionaire Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day giveaway at a town hall event in Pennsylvania on Sunday night, News.Az reports citing BBC .Musk said he will run the give away for registered voters in key swing states until the US presidential election on 5 November.
The winner will be chosen at random from those who sign a pro-US Constitution petition by Mr Musk’s campaign group AmericaPAC, which he set up to support Republican nominee Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House.