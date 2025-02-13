Elon Musk gives PM Modi unique gift at Blair House, sparking speculation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a bilateral meeting at Blair House, in Washington, DC on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Grab)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaire Elon Musk and three of his children met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Washington's Blair House on Thursday. During the high-profile visit, Musk presented PM Modi with a gift.

While PM Modi was accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, Tesla CEO was spotted with three kids, including X Æ A-12, also known as “X,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Responding to Modi-Musk clips going viral on X, several X users called the Space X CEO's gesture “beautiful” and “thoughtful”.

“What a beautiful gesture!” one X user wrote, while many other tried to guess what he gifted to PM Modi,

“What is the gift?” one person asked, while another remarked, “Was that an eagle insignia?”

“Elon knows how to play the game,” a third user said.

“It was a Tesla Cybertruck model as a gift,” a fourth user chimed in.

X and his father were recently spotted together at a press conference held inside the Oval Office, where US President Donald Trump was present.

Musk is anticipated to talk about how Starlink, the satellite internet service, could enter the Indian market, according to a Reuters report.

One of the few world leaders invited to the White House to meet with the new administration is Prime Minister Modi, who is in the US for two days.

News.Az