Elon Musk hints at SpaceX IPO in 2026

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested that SpaceX could go public, in a social media exchange with Ars Technica space journalist Eric Berger, following reports of a potential initial public offering in 2026.

Responding to Berger’s post titled “Here's why ⁠I think SpaceX is going public soon,” which linked to his Ars Technica article about SpaceX’s IPO plans, Musk said, “As usual, Eric is accurate,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Reuters and others reported on Tuesday that SpaceX was looking to raise more than $25 ​billion through an IPO in 2026, a ‌move that could boost the rocket-maker's valuation to more than $1 trillion.

The California-based company ranks as the world's second most-valuable private startup after ⁠ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according ​to data from Crunchbase.

SpaceX going ​public at the reported valuation would represent the second-richest completed IPO in history, ‍after Saudi ⁠Aramco’s blockbuster $1.7 trillion listing in 2019.

Reuters earlier reported that SpaceX has started discussions with ⁠banks about launching the offering around June or July ‌next year.

