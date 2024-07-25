Elon Musk: I’ll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, any rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has rekindled his long-simmering animosity with Zuckerberg by declaring that he is prepared to physically fight Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This assertion came nearly a year after their intentions to engage in a “cage match” fell apart.

As Trump arrived in Washington to attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress, Musk told reporters, “I’ll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, any rules,” in response to a question about their potential match.In a Threads post, Zuckerberg, an amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, brushed off Musk's comments, asking, “Are we really doing this again?”Musk's remarks have amassed a lot of reactions online, with one X user, writing: “Someone's going to ask Zuck about this and he's going to state the obvious and say Musk isn't actually serious about this so it's not worth entertaining.”“Let’s go. Fight of the year. A true heavyweight battle,” another said.“Looks like the tech giants are taking their rivalry to the next level! Who knew the battle for digital dominance would turn into a physical prowess,” a third user chimed in.Last year in June, there were speculations about Musk and Zuckerberg's fight. During this time, both Zuckerberg and Musk were trading barbs at each other following an META CEO's announcement of the creation of Threads, a social media platform that competes directly with Musk's X.Accepting the challenge, Zuckerberg, who loves mixed martial arts, told Musk to "send me location."At one point, Musk announced that the charity match will be broadcast live on X.Before the potential fight, Brazilian jiujitsu black belt and podcaster Lex Fridman shared pictures of himself working out with Musk on X.However, the much-anticipated cage encounter fell apart after Musk revealed on social media that he might require surgery to treat a back problem he sustained eight years ago in his bout with the sumo wrestler.Zuckerberg blasted Musk for not being seriousFollowing delays, Zuckerberg lost his patience and declared, “We can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.”He informed that he suggested a date for the bout and even UFC President Dana White had promised to turn it into a “legit competition.”

News.Az