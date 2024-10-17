Elon Musk: Kamala is avoiding any interviews

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two days after Time magazine owner Marc Benioff called out US Vice President Kamala Harris for denying multiple interview requests to the publication ahead of the November presidential election, tech mogul Elon Musk has backed Benioff. Tesla CEO has claimed Harris is avoiding any interviews that "won't post-edit her answers", News.Az reports citing The Economies .

"Kamala is avoiding any interviews that won’t post edit her answers to sound like they make sense," he wrote on X.Marc Benioff wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other presidential candidate."We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn't the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?"Benioff went on to allege the Democratic Presidential nominee declined "repeated" requests for an interview with the magazine, whereas her rival Donald Trump has sat for "90 minutes across two interviews". The TIME magazine published an interview with Donald Trump in April and with President Joe Biden in June before he dropped out of the race, the Newsweek reported.While Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for more than an hour, Biden spoke to TIME at about similar length before quitting the presidential race. However, Kamala Harris has been facing criticism for largely avoiding the press after becoming her party's presidential candidate in July.In a profile of Harris published last week, Time reporter Charlotte Alter dropped hints at Harris' refusal to sit down with the magazine."When she does do interviews, she mostly favors local media, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows," Alter wrote. "In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race."It is pertinent to note that Time magazine owner has hit out at Kamala Harris for not sitting down with the publication for the interview. “Despite several attempts, TIME has not secured an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?” he said in a post on X.Over the recent weeks Kamala has done a number of shows and podcasts including one with Charlamagne tha God, The View and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and 60 Minutes Last week.Kamala's reluctance to give interviews has invited criticism from Donald Trump. Harris's senior adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms has however defended her absence from the press, saying "she's a very busy person". But this has not done much to quell scepticism.Critics, including Trump, have seized upon her limited interactions, suggesting it indicates a lack of competence. Trump has remarked that she is "not smart enough" to face the media effectively, and notably, Harris has not held a formal press conference since becoming the Democratic nominee.

News.Az