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Time Magazine
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Time Magazine
Time names ‘Architects of AI’ as its Person of the Year 2025
11 Dec 2025-17:23
Time magazine names Donald Trump ‘Person of the Year’
12 Dec 2024-17:06
Elon Musk: Kamala is avoiding any interviews
17 Oct 2024-12:06
Lionel Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'
06 Dec 2023-10:12
Volodymyr Zelensky is Time Magazine's 2022 Person of the Year
07 Dec 2022-13:56
Time magazine chooses Elon Musk as person of the year
14 Dec 2021-23:01
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