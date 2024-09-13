Elon Musk outraged by Australia's proposed Misinformation Law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk continues to criticize government regulators that want more moderation on social media, News.Az reports.

The X owner has now called the Anthony Albanese-led Australian government "fascists" over a misinformation law that could affect social media companies.On Thursday, Australia's communications minister Michelle Rowland proposed a law that fines social media platforms up to 5% of their global revenue if they fail to curb misinformation around elections, public health, emergency services, or other matters of national importance.The proposed legislation requires all social media platforms operating in Australia to set up a code of conduct to combat fake news. The code would be subject to approval from a regulator, and failure to submit one would result in the regulator setting the standards and imposing fines.Certain free speech proponents in Australia have criticized the law and claimed it would be an attack on their freedoms, Sky News reports. Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech advocate himself, didn't hold back, either."Fascists," writes Musk, reacting to an X post about the law in question.

News.Az