Elon Musk predicts drones will replace piloted fighter jets in future wars

Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will replace piloted fighter jets in future armed conflicts.

"Future wars are all about drones & hypersonic missiles. Fighter jets piloted by humans will be destroyed very quickly," Musk wrote on the X social network.Earlier in September, Musk also predicted future battles involving "drone swarms" and criticized the cost and outdated nature of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets, suggesting that unmanned technologies have rendered them less relevant.

