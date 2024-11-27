Yandex metrika counter

Elon Musk predicts drones will replace piloted fighter jets in future wars

Elon Musk predicts drones will replace piloted fighter jets in future wars
Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will replace piloted fighter jets in future armed conflicts.

"Future wars are all about drones & hypersonic missiles. Fighter jets piloted by humans will be destroyed very quickly," Musk wrote on the X social network.

Earlier in September, Musk also predicted future battles involving "drone swarms" and criticized the cost and outdated nature of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets, suggesting that unmanned technologies have rendered them less relevant.




