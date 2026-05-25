Iga Świątek storms past Emerson Jones in Roland Garros opener

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No. 3 seed Iga Świątek made a fast and commanding start to her 2026 season, defeating reciprocal wild card Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour in Roland Garros, News.Az reports, citing WTA.

There was a clear gap in experience between the two players. Jones, aged 17, was contesting the first professional clay-court match of her career at any level. The Australian, ranked No. 136, had previously played on clay only at junior level, where she reached the semifinals of last year’s girls’ tournament.

Ahead of Roland Garros, she also competed in ITF events in Japan, all of which were played on hard courts.

In contrast, Świątek stands as the dominant force of her generation on clay courts, the terre battue, with 10 clay-court titles to her name, including four Roland Garros crowns. Her career tour-level record on the surface has now improved to 107-18.

She will have the opportunity to extend that record further in her next match against Abu Dhabi champion Sara Bejlek, who overcame qualifier and 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

News.Az