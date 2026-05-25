WHO warns Ebola epidemic is outpacing emergency response

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The World Health Organization has issued a grim warning regarding a fast-moving Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, admitting that the deadly virus is currently spreading faster than international response teams can contain it.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Monday that the number of suspected deaths has reached 220. He revealed that a critical delay in initially detecting the virus has left health officials in a dangerous position. "We are urgently scaling up operations, but at the moment the epidemic is outpacing us," Tedros stated, warning that responders are now "playing catch-up," News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The crisis intensified on Monday as neighboring Uganda confirmed two additional infections, bringing its total count to seven. The cluster originates from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which remains the epicenter of the crisis. Tedros urgently called on all nations bordering the DRC to take immediate preventative action.

The WHO has officially declared the situation a public health emergency of international concern due to the specific, volatile nature of the virus.

Why this outbreak is uniquely dangerous: The current crisis is driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. Unlike more common strains, there are currently no approved medical vaccines or targeted treatments available for the Bundibugyo virus, leaving health workers reliant on standard supportive care and strict isolation protocols.

Compounding the medical challenge is severe regional instability. Tedros, who is scheduled to fly to the DRC on Tuesday to oversee operations, noted that the containment mission is highly complicated by widespread insecurity and conflict in Congo's affected Ituri and North Kivu provinces.

News.Az