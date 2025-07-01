Elon Musk renews call for new political party

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk reignited his push for the formation of a new political party on Monday, sharply criticizing US President Trump’s megabill as the Senate moves closer to a final vote on the sweeping reconciliation package.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country — the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people,” Musk wrote on social platform X, which he owns, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tech billionaire, whose close relationship with Trump quickly devolved into a public clash earlier this month month, has blasted Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” as “utterly insane” and “political suicide” for the GOP.

Amid his tiff with Trump, Musk had previously launched a poll asking X users whether the country needed a new faction for political nominees; he then floated the idea of “The America Party” to “represent the 80% in the middle.”

Musk, before stepping away from the White House last month, was the head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheading massive cuts and sweeping changes to the federal government.

He’s now arguing that Trump’s ambitious tax and spending package undermines DOGE efforts to rein in spending.

In a subsequent post Monday, Musk called out House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris (R-Md.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

“How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?” Musk wrote.

The Senate’s version of the bill would increase the deficit by nearly $3.3 trillion between 2025 and 2034, roughly $1 trillion more than the House-passed version, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Senate Republicans were facing a marathon vote-a-rama Monday, while the White House has continued to stress a Friday deadline to get the legislation onto the president’s desk.

