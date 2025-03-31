Elon Musk's "mind-blowing" Social Security number chart sparks curiosity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaires Elon Musk and Antonio Gracias have raised concerns about the significant rise in Social Security Numbers issued to non-citizens. During their presentation, they showcased a “mind-blowing” chart highlighting this sharp increase.

Ahead of Tuesday's Wisconsin Supreme Court election, Musk attended a town hall in Wisconsin to give two voters a $1 million check for submitting an online petition against activist justices. During his two-hour speech, he made a shocking assertion that non-citizens are receiving Social Security numbers, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Musk referred to bombshell inconsistencies in the Social Security database before welcoming Gracias to the podium. “We found 20 million dead people marked as alive in the Social Security system. This is so crazy,” he said.

Social Security numbers surge to 2.1 million in 2024

Gracias, who has participated in the assessment of Social Security procedures, described how their research revealed an exponential rise in the number of SSNs granted to non-citizens. “In 2021, there were 270,000 issued,” he claimed, adding that “Now, in 2024, that number has skyrocketed to 2.1 million.”

The two underlined that there was no political motivation behind their conclusions. “This isn't political,” said Gracias. He justified his statement by giving his own example. He said his relatives are foreign-born and he fully supports lawful immigration. “This is about America and its future,” he remarked.

Gracias explained how SSNs can be issued to illegal immigrantsat the US border without stringent verification. “Once they're in the country and apply for a work permit, the Social Security Administration automatically mails them an SSN—no interview, no ID required.”

Musk rips into Biden administration

Musk took things a step further and accused the Biden administration of allowing the surge, stating that this was more than merely incompetence. “The Biden administration wasn't asleep at the switch. It was a large-scale effort to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to reshape the U.S. voting system and make it a permanent one-party state.”

According to Gracias, their team found non-citizens who were registered to vote and some of them even have already cast ballots.

“We took a sample, checked voter registration records, and found people in this group had registered and voted. We've already referred some cases for prosecution.”

News.Az