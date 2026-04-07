Elon Musk's shocking SpaceX IPO demand raises eyebrows

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Elon Musk is making headlines again, this time for an unconventional demand tied to the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO.

According to reports, Musk is requiring banks and advisers involved in the deal to purchase subscriptions to Grok, an AI chatbot developed by his company xAI, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The SpaceX IPO is expected to be one of the largest in history, potentially valuing the company at over $1 trillion. That scale gives Musk significant leverage over Wall Street firms eager to participate.

As part of the arrangement, banks, law firms, and auditors working on the IPO must commit to using Grok, turning a financial deal into a major boost for Musk’s AI business.

Some institutions have reportedly already agreed to spend tens of millions of dollars annually on the tool and are integrating it into their internal systems.

Major banks including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup are reportedly serving as lead advisers on the IPO.

Their willingness to accept the condition highlights just how competitive and lucrative the deal is expected to be.

The strategy suggests Musk is using the massive visibility of the SpaceX listing to accelerate adoption of Grok in the enterprise world.

By tying access to one of the most anticipated IPOs to AI subscriptions, Musk is effectively turning Wall Street demand into a growth engine for his broader tech ecosystem.

The move reflects a growing trend where tech leaders leverage flagship events to promote adjacent businesses—but Musk’s approach stands out for its scale and boldness.

If successful, it could reshape how major deals are negotiated in the future, blending finance and technology in new ways.

News.Az