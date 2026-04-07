SpaceX IPO could be biggest ever at $75B

SpaceX IPO could be biggest ever at $75B

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SpaceX is preparing to rewrite IPO history—by putting everyday investors at the center of what could become the largest public offering ever.

The Elon Musk–led rocket company is targeting a massive $75 billion IPO, potentially valuing the business at up to $1.75 trillion, according to people familiar with the plans, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

In a private meeting with bankers, Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen revealed that retail investors will play an unusually large role in the offering.

Unlike typical IPOs—where retail investors receive just 5% to 10% of shares—SpaceX is expected to allocate a significantly larger portion, potentially up to 30%.

That would make it the most retail-focused IPO ever.

The strategy reflects the company’s long-standing support base.

These are investors who have backed SpaceX and Elon Musk for years, and the company wants to recognize that loyalty.

SpaceX is planning to launch its IPO roadshow in the week of June 8, where executives and bankers will present the opportunity to institutional investors.

But retail investors won’t be sidelined.

On June 11, the company is set to host a major investor event for around 1,500 individual investors, signaling a rare level of inclusion for non-institutional participants.

The IPO will also be open to retail investors beyond the U.S., including those in:

• The UK

• European Union

• Australia

• Canada

• Japan

• South Korea

Bankers involved in the deal say the scale of retail demand could be unlike anything seen before.

The IPO syndicate includes 21 banks, led by:

• Morgan Stanley

• Bank of America

• Citigroup

• JPMorgan

• Goldman Sachs

Final details—such as the exact retail allocation—are expected to be confirmed closer to launch.

The targeted $1.75 trillion valuation marks a sharp jump from the roughly $1.25 trillion valuation established earlier this year, when SpaceX merged with Musk’s AI startup, xAI.

If successful, the offering would not only break records in size—but could also reshape how future IPOs are structured.

SpaceX is expected to release its IPO prospectus in late May, offering the first official look at financials and risks.

With strong brand loyalty, global demand, and a retail-first strategy, the company is positioning this IPO as more than just a fundraising event—it’s aiming to make it a mass-market moment in financial history.

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News.Az