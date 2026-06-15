Italy, Japan push security and economic cooperation

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Rome on Monday, as both leaders aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas including security, economic resilience, and global challenges ahead of this week’s Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The meeting took place at Villa Doria Pamphilj and comes amid increasing collaboration between Rome and Tokyo after their relationship was elevated earlier this year to a “special strategic partnership.”

According to Italian geopolitical news outlet Decode39, Takaichi’s visit highlights Japan’s efforts to expand cooperation with European partners in areas such as economic security, supply chain stability, and Indo-Pacific security, as global geopolitical competition continues to intensify.

The discussions are expected to build on commitments made during Meloni’s visit to Tokyo in January, when both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in defense, critical minerals, technology, and industrial policy.

Italy and Japan are also collaborating within the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a joint fighter jet development project that also includes the United Kingdom.

Takaichi’s trip to Rome is part of a wider European tour, which included meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of the G7 summit in Évian, France.

Italy has significantly expanded its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region under Meloni’s government, while Japan has been pursuing closer ties with European democracies due to concerns over regional security, economic resilience, and vulnerabilities in global supply chains.

Analysts note that the growing partnership between Rome and Tokyo reflects shared goals of reducing strategic dependencies and strengthening cooperation among like-minded nations.

No immediate details were released regarding any new agreements reached during Monday’s talks.

News.Az