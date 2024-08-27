Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch Polaris Dawn Mission - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has pushed the first launch of the crewed private Polaris Program back to Wednesday, the space company said, News.az reports.

The Polaris Dawn mission will undertake the first commercial spacewalk.The Polaris Program launch, the first of three human spaceflights, had been scheduled for 3:38 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday.“Teams are taking a closer look at a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect umbilical,” wrote SpaceX, on X, formerly Twitter, Monday evening.The company is now targeting a launch 3:38 a.m. Eastern Time Wednesday from launch complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There are two additional launch opportunities within the four-hour launch window at 5:23 a.m. Eastern Time and 7:09 a.m. Eastern Time if needed, according to SpaceX.

