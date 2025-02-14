Elon Musk's strategies frustrating some senior White House officials

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Musk projected alignment between himself, his tight-knit group of DOGE staffers and Trump. But underlying tensions with some White House officials highlight potential difficulties for Trump in balancing his core team with Musk's DOGE staff as they upend agencies in a sweeping restructuring that has challenged congressional authority and faced a series of lawsuits.

In the recent conversation, Wiles and her staff delivered a message to Musk: “We need to message all this. We need to be looped in,” according to the source familiar with the encounter. Reuters was not able to determine the specific date they spoke or what, if any, changes Musk made after that conversation. The source added that Trump himself continued to speak positively about Musk to donors and others.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment. An official with knowledge of the matter pushed back at the sources’ description of tensions, saying initial “operational hiccups” had been smoothed out. Musk sends reports to Wiles at the end of each day and they speak by phone almost every day, the official said.

The official added that it was Musk’s idea to speak with reporters on Tuesday at the Oval Office with his four-year-old son by his side. “He showed up with his kid. We rolled with it,” the official said.

On Tuesday, Trump issued an executive order that expanded Musk’s power over the federal bureaucracy, requiring federal agencies to work with DOGE to make large workforce reductions and limit hiring. The order calls for DOGE to station a “team lead” at every government agency who will oversee all hiring decisions.