Elon Musk says he's raised the funding to buy Twitter
- 21 Apr 2022 20:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172631
- World
Elon Musk said he has raised $46.5 billion to purchase Twitter and is considering buying shares directly from investors to take control of the social media company, News.az reports.
In a securities filing on Thursday, the Tesla CEO said he raised $22.5 billion from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding to finance the bid, and committed to paying for the rest by selling equity.