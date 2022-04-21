Yandex metrika counter

Elon Musk says he's raised the funding to buy Twitter

Elon Musk said he has raised $46.5 billion to purchase Twitter and is considering buying shares directly from investors to take control of the social media company, News.az reports.

In a securities filing on Thursday, the Tesla CEO said he raised $22.5 billion from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding to finance the bid, and committed to paying for the rest by selling equity.


