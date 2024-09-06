Elon Musk wants to 'eliminate fraud' in US govt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaire Elon Musk will join the US government if Donald Trump comes to power, Donald Trump made this declaration during a speech to the Economic Club of New York, a group of executives and industry leaders, News.Az reports citing the Economic Times.

Trump said that, if elected President of the United States, he will establish a government efficiency commission, an initiative suggested by billionaire Elon Musk, who will serve as its chief, according to a report.Trump said that he plans to slash regulations, boosting energy production, adopting cryptocurrencies, and significantly cutting government spending and corporate taxes for U.S.-based production companies.Trump emphasized the need for the commission, stating, "We need to do it. Can't go on the way we are now."The primary role of the government efficiency commission will be to conduct a thorough financial and performance audit of the entire federal government. Trump asserted that the commission will recommend "drastic reforms" and develop a plan to eliminate fraud and improper payments within six months, which he claimed would save “trillions of dollars.”In his speech, Trump highlighted the cost of fraud and improper payments to taxpayers, estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022. He also committed to a policy of cutting 10 government regulations for every new regulation implemented.Regarding the government's financial inefficiencies, Trump said, "fraud and improper payments alone cost taxpayers an estimated hundreds of billions of dollars."Elon Musk has accepted the role of leading the commission and took to social media platform X to express his commitment.“I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises. No pay, no title, no recognition is needed,” Musk wrote on X.Musk has been a notable supporter of Trump, using his social media presence to promote the former President. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has become an increasingly vocal advocate for Trump's bid to return to the White House.

