Elon Musk, world's richest man, is a time-travelling and vampire alien?
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO humorously referred to himself as a “time-traveling, vampire alien,” sparking a flurry of reactions on X (formerly Twitter).
Elon Musk, tech billionaire and SpaceX CEO, is always in the headlines, News.az reports citing Economic Times .
The world's richest man has once again caught the attention of the netizens with an unexpected twist. Elon Musk jokingly identified himself as a "time-travelling, vampire alien", prompting a mix of amusement, laughter and curiosity on social media platform.
Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, profile now humorously claims he’s been verified since 3000 BCE. Highlighted by an X user DogeDesigner, the tech mogul playfully commented, "See, this proves that I’m a time-traveling vampire alien."
Is Musk a time travelling, vampire alien?
The buzz started when Elon Musk shared a meme at around 2:30 am ET which clocked over 9.1 million views. The meme says: “Would you believe it. My neighbour was knocking on my door at 2:30 this morning. Luckily, I was still up, playing my bagpipes."
It means that the neighbour knocked at the odd hour out of annoyance to complain about being disturbed. However, the humor lies in the irony that the person, in this case Elon Musk, admits to playing the notoriously loud bagpipes.
An X user, who uses the handle “@soursillypickle", replied to this, jokingly asking, “You don’t sleep because you’re a vampire?" They also attached a screenshot of Musk’s comment to a post where he admitted to being a “3000 year old vampire".
