Elon Musk’s clash with Trump could present an opportunity for Democrats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Using a phrase popular among his SpaceX engineers, Elon Musk’s turbulent friendship with President Donald Trump underwent a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” last week, as the two powerful figures clashed intensely over issues ranging from election claims to accusations of pedophilia.

Although their schism may seem inevitable in hindsight, the rift has snowballed into something more than just a doomed friendship, looming instead as the sort of seismic shakeup that could dramatically alter the course of contemporary politics, News.Az reports citing The Week.

With Republicans largely waiting for the dust to settle before assessing how best to move forward, Democrats have been watching the Trump-Musk falling-out with a strategic eye. Some party figures have begun cautiously calling for Democrats to make overtures to Musk, given his political largesse, while others are strongly warning against inviting the self-proclaimed "Dark MAGA" billionaire into their liberal fold.

Democrats have 'values that he agrees with'

While Musk has a "unique capability" for "wildly distorting" a group's politics, politics is ultimately a "zero-sum game," said Liam Kerr, cofounder of last week's centrist WelcomeFest rally, at Politico. Any overture that brings Musk "more toward Democrats hurts Republicans." To that end, had it been former President Joe Biden whose high-profile political partnership had imploded in full public view, Trump would have "hugged" Biden's theoretical Musk-equivalent the "next day," said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on X, citing the Democrats' effort to keep Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., at a distance, only for Trump to successfully invite him into the MAGA movement.

News.Az