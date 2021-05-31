Emir of State of Qatar congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Your Excellency, it gives me immense pleasure and pride on the anniversary of your country’s national holiday – the Republic Day, to extend to you and your brotherly people, on behalf of the people of the State of Qatar and my own behalf, my cordial greetings, felicitations and best wishes," said the letter.

"I convey to Your Excellency my best regards, coupled with my wishes for the development and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan as well as the strengthening of the bilateral relations between our countries in the future," Emir of the State of Qatar said. "Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration."

News.Az

News.Az