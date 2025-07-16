Emma Watson banned from driving after speeding offense

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actress Emma Watson, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding in Oxford.

The 35-year-old was clocked at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone on July 31 last year, High Wycombe Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday. Watson already had nine penalty points on her license prior to the incident, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

She did not attend the five-minute hearing but was fined £1,044. Representatives for Watson have been contacted for comment.

The actress, who has been studying for a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023, rose to fame in 2001 with the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. She went on to star in eight Potter films before appearing in movies such as Beauty and the Beast, The Bling Ring, and Little Women. Her last film role was in the 2019 adaptation of Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig.

In 2023, Watson launched a sustainable gin brand with her brother.

Separately, fellow Harry Potter actress Zoe Wanamaker, 76, who played Madam Hooch, was fined the same amount and also banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding on the M4 in Berkshire last August.

District Judge Arvind Sharma added three penalty points to both actresses’ licenses, triggering the automatic disqualification.

