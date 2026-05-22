Royal International Air Tattoo 2026 cancelled amid Middle East tensions

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This year’s Royal International Air Tattoo has been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, organisers have confirmed, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The annual air show, held at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, has been running for more than 50 years and regularly attracts crowds of more than 170,000 visitors.

Organisers said the decision to cancel the event “was not an easy decision” and followed discussions with the United States Air Force regarding uncertainty over access to RAF Fairford amid the ongoing situation in Iran.

People who purchased tickets for the event will be able to choose between receiving a refund, transferring their tickets to next year’s edition, or donating the ticket cost to the RAF Charitable Trust.

Gavin Gager, chief executive officer of Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises, said the event is expected to return in 2027.

“We know how much RIAT means to everyone, and recognise how disappointing this news will be. It is a disappointment we feel just as strongly,” Gager said.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, loyalty, and understanding.

“Looking ahead, we remain fully committed to returning in 2027, and to making sure RIAT comes back stronger than ever.”

News.Az