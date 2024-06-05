Energy security, “green” projects top agenda as Baku Energy Forum starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 29th Baku Energy Forum, one of the most significant events in the energy sector of the Caspian region, has started as part of the Baku Energy Week in the Baku Convention Centre, News.Az reports.

More than 600 delegates are expected to attend the forum organized at the Baku Congress Centre. Alongside Azerbaijan, companies from Algeria, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Norway, Qatar, Romania, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, and the United States are included in the list of participants. This year, there will be a record number of 81 speakers within the program of the Forum.Energy issues crucial to both Azerbaijan and the Caspian region as a whole will be on the agenda at the forum. The main topics included in the forum's program are energy security, energy transition, and the discussion and financing of green energy projects. Topics such as " International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability", "Energy security 2.0", "Exploration and Production Opportunities in the Caspian Region", “Renewable Energy: Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region”, " New Technologies and Digitalization", "Gas dialogue: The role of gas supply during the energy crisis", "Oil Flows: Cross-Logistics and Infrastructure Development in Azerbaijan" and "The role of human capital in a successful energy transition" will be discussed at the event. On the eve of COP29, a special session called "Empowering and accelerating green transition: strategies for COP29 and for Green World" was also added to the program of the Baku Energy Forum. Special guests from other countries were invited to participate in the session as speakers. Ministers from Algeria, Bahrain, Great Britain, Hungary, Iraq, and Slovenia, as well as heads of the European Commission, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and other international organizations, will speak at the sessions.Bilateral business meetings (B2B, B2G) will take place during the events of Baku Energy Week. Here, representatives from local and foreign companies will have the opportunity to engage in face-to-face discussions regarding potential cooperation and future partnerships.The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the events held within the Baku Energy Week, and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) acts as the main partner.The organizers of the event are the companies "Iteca Caspian" and "Caspian Event Organizers", and their international partners "ICA Events", and “Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC”.Baku Energy Week serves as a platform where current issues in the energy sector are discussed, and important parties in the energy industry come together. This event attracts international representatives and organizations to discuss energy security, energy production, and other critical global issues. For the past 29 years, the Forum gathers the key players and leaders of the field, as well as provides assistance in establishing new cooperation in the field of energy, exchanging experiences, and determining new directions of development.The Baku Energy Forum, a pivotal contributor to the industry's advancement over the years, holds a significant role in facilitating the exchange of cutting-edge expertise and innovative ideas within our country. Delving into various topics, the forums not only pinpoint prevalent challenges but also offer solutions to address them. The resolutions forged during these deliberations wield considerable influence over the formulation of industry standards and strategic frameworks. Furthermore, the forum serves as a catalyst for expanding networks, fostering partnerships, and cultivating novel avenues for collaboration within the energy sector.

News.Az