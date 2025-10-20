England crush New Zealand by 65 runs in second men's T20I

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rain may have saved England in the first T20I of the series, but in the second game, New Zealand had no such luck.

A dominant 129-run partnership between Phil Salt and Harry Brook propelled England to 236 for four. Despite some powerful hitting from the Black Caps, they could not maintain the required pace and frequently lost wickets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Adil Rashid claimed four crucial wickets, while Jordan Cox contributed with four catches, as New Zealand were bowled out for 171 with two overs remaining, giving England a 65-run victory. By the time the rain arrived, the match was already decided.

The match began with the same conditions as the first game—unchanged teams, the same toss result, and the same decision by New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner—but the action quickly diverged. England, who had struggled to score earlier on the same pitch, started aggressively, with Salt smashing the second ball over midwicket for six.

Jos Buttler was the only English batter who failed to make a significant contribution, departing for just four in the second over. Jacob Bethell impressed briefly, hitting 24 off 12 balls, including two successive sixes off Michael Bracewell before being caught at mid-off.

Brook delivered a breathtaking innings, hitting massive sixes, including one that landed in the car park off Kyle Jamieson. Fielding errors by New Zealand allowed Brook to capitalize further, and he and Salt built a commanding partnership. Jamieson eventually dismissed both in the 18th over, but by then the damage was done. Salt ended with 85 off 56 balls, while Brook scored 32 more than him, despite facing one extra ball.

The late surge continued with Sam Curran and Tom Banton adding boundaries in the final overs, sealing a comprehensive win for England.

