England launches twelve new mpox vaccination sites

Twelve new mpox vaccination sites have opened across England, expanding access to the vaccine for those at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Previously, vaccines were only available to eligible people at 19 sites across London, Brighton, and Manchester, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The NHS offers the mpox vaccine to those deemed a higher risk of catching the virus, such as men who have sex with other men and have multiple partners.



The first case of Clade 1b mpox, which is different from the strain that has been circulating at low levels in the UK since 2022, was detected in England in October.

A month earlier, the Government announced it had ordered more doses of an mpox vaccine to bolster the country's resilience against the virus.

The new locations are:

• Birmingham, West Midlands

• Nottingham

• Sheffield, South Yorkshire

• Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

• Hull, East Yorkshire

• Leeds, West Yorkshire

• Liverpool, Merseyside

• Blackpool, Lancashire

• Southampton, Hampshire

• Bristol

• Exeter, Devon

• Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccination and screening, said: "While the risk to the public remains low, it is important that eligible people across England are able to access mpox vaccines easily, which is why we are now offering the jabs at even more sites across the country in line with supply."

"So, if you meet the eligibility criteria please come forward and get protected, simply search on the NHS website to find the vaccination site closest to you."

Symptoms of mpox include skin rash with blisters, spots or ulcers that can appear anywhere on the body, as well as fever, headache, backache and muscle aches.

A rash usually appears one to five days after a fever, headache and other symptoms.

Mpox spreads between people through direct contact with rashes, skin lesions or scabs caused by the virus, including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or other skin-to-skin contact.

There is also a risk from contact with bodily fluids such as saliva or snot; contact with bedding or towels or clothing; and a possibility of spread through close and prolonged face-to-face contact such as talking, breathing, coughing, or sneezing.

