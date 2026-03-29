Iran crisis talks begin in Islamabad

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Two-day talks to reduce tensions in the Middle East and the situation around Iran are beginning in Islamabad, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye, and several other countries.

Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will also hold bilateral consultations on all issues of mutual interest, including regional developments, News.Az reports, citing a publication by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

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The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Badr Abdul Atta, are also participating in the talks in Islamabad. They are also scheduled to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan's cooperation and coordination with these countries in various areas of mutual interest," Ishaq Dar said earlier.

It should be noted that Pakistan has recently been actively acting as a mediator between Iran and the United States.

As a reminder, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, launching airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israel and also attacked US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace due to the situation. That same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes.

News.Az