England removes mainland Greece from safe travel list

England removed mainland Greece from its safe travel list on Thursday, meaning that anyone arriving from there will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said Bahrain, Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Laos, UAE, Qatar, and Turks & Caicos Islands have been added to the safe travel list for England.

Shapps said five Greek islands: Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos, and Kos will remain on the safe travel list.

