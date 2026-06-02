Georgian prosecutors bust US visa fraud and asylum scam network

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The Georgian Prosecutor's Office has arrested three people and brought charges against six others over an alleged large-scale fraud scheme involving the falsification of documents, facilitation of illegal migration, and the organisation of fabricated asylum claims for Georgian citizens seeking to travel abroad, including to the United States.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia said the investigation was carried out jointly with the Regional Security Office of the US Embassy in Tbilisi and led to the identification of two organised criminal groups, News.Az reports, citing Georgia Online.

According to prosecutors, the suspects exploited stricter US immigration rules to target individuals seeking asylum in the United States. Four Georgian citizens allegedly formed one of the groups and offered clients assistance in preparing asylum applications, including constructing fabricated “cases”, collecting supporting materials and providing legal-style guidance.

Investigators said at least 366 Georgian citizens were identified as having sought assistance from the group.

The alleged organisers created false narratives of persecution in Georgia, including claims based on political views or sexual orientation, and produced forged documents to support these claims, authorities said.

“Depending on the service, the group charged between $1,000 and $1,500 for preparing a fictitious case, around $3,000 for producing forged documents, and an additional $6,000 to $8,000 for managing the asylum process and securing a positive outcome,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Two members of the group are also accused of promising assistance to Georgian nationals detained in immigration facilities in the United States, allegedly collecting $10,000 from four individuals without providing any assistance.

Prosecutors said the group also offered help with Canadian visa applications. In one undercover operation, a suspect allegedly produced a forged bank statement, fake employment records claiming US-based work, and other falsified documents for $800.

In a separate but related operation conducted jointly with the US Embassy’s security service, investigators uncovered a second organised group accused of helping applicants obtain US visas using counterfeit documentation.

Authorities said the group advertised its services on social media, initially requiring only official application fees and later demanding between $10,000 and $15,000 after visas were issued.

Investigators said forged documents were prepared and submitted on behalf of 65 Georgian citizens applying for US visas, with some applicants initially receiving visas before the fraud was detected. Following verification by the US embassy, all visas issued to individuals linked to the scheme were later revoked.

Prosecutors said the group unlawfully obtained a total of $112,000 in cash from clients after visa approvals, while overall illegal income between January 2025 and February 2026 reached $142,786.43, along with 15,095 lari and 1,560 euros.

The defendants face multiple charges, including facilitating illegal stay abroad, organising fraudulent asylum claims, large-scale fraud committed by an organised group, and the production and distribution of forged official documents. If convicted, they face up to nine years in prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office said it would apply to Tbilisi City Court within the statutory timeframe to request pre-trial detention for all nine suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities saying they are working to identify additional individuals involved in the alleged criminal network.

News.Az