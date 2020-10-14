Entry/exit rectrictions imposed in several villages of Guba and Lankaran due to coronavirus

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has decided to suspend entrance and exit to some villages of Lankaran and Guba regions.

According to the decision, entrance and exit to Shaglakucha and Shikhakaran villages of the Lankaran region, Guba city, Rustov and Zardabi villages of Guba region suspended, except for the movement of operative and special purpose vehicles, as well as trucks.

The due decision shall enter into force on October 15, 2020 at 00:00.

News.Az